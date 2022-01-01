Abstract

Ambulance personnel experience many stressful factors as part of their job, including both organizational and operational stressors. Organizational stress such as communication issues, and operational stress, like workload and exposure to traumatic events are possible events that can lead to psychological distress, including posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and depression. The current study aimed to investigate how both traumatic exposure and work-related stress influence psychological distress. It was hypothesized that traumatic exposure, operational stress and organizational stress would be related to higher psychological distress outcomes (PTSS and depression) and that gender would moderate these relationships. A total of 125 ambulance personnel completed an anonymous survey. Hierarchical regression results demonstrated that traumatic exposure had a weak relationship with psychological distress, although operational stress had no relationship with psychological distress. Organizational stress was more strongly related to depression. Gender was found to moderate psychological distress in the context of operational stressors. Limitations to this study and these results are discussed, as well as possible future directions. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

