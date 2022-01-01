Abstract

Ambulance personnel experience many work-related stressors, which can result in psychological distress including posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and depression. A frequently studied coping strategy to protect against this psychological distress is social support. Social support is a resource provided by others and may be categorized as received or perceived support. The current study aimed to investigate the impact of social support on psychological distress, in the context of organizational stressors and direct traumatic events. It was hypothesized that social support would predict psychological distress outcomes (depression and PTSS) and that gender would moderate this relationship. It was also expected that social support would moderate the relationship between organizational stressors and depression, and direct trauma and PTSS. Spouse/family members were expected to be perceived as the most supportive source. A total of 105 ambulance personnel completed an anonymous survey. Hierarchical regression results demonstrated social support predicted depression and PTSS, although this was not moderated by gender. Perceived social support had a larger effect on psychological distress than received support, and the most supportive source was perceived to be spouse/family. Social support did not moderate the relationship between organizational stressors and depression or direct trauma and PTSS. Limitations to this study and these results as well as possible future directions are discussed. The increase in accuracy of social support measures and focused research on identifying work cultures that can support both male and female ambulance personnel would be valuable future directions. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

