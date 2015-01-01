Abstract

The vast majority of research on social media use (SMU) is focused on its negative effects while often disregarding that it can also help adolescents form and maintain a network of social relations and support. This study explores the possibility of predicting SMU intensity based on peer attachment dimensions (Trust, Communication, Alienation) and FoMO on a sample of adolescents (N = 557; M(age) = 18.09; SD(age) = (.)275). The results show that Trust and Communication (merged in one dimension of Peer support) are positive predictors of SMU and that this effect is partly mediated by FoMO which was also found to be a positive predictor. Alienation was not a significant predictor in the first step of regression analysis, but it became significant upon the addition of FoMO. The indirect effects analysis showed that FoMO suppresses the effect of Alienation on SMU intensity - the stronger FoMO the smaller the effect of Alienation. To sum up, when there is trust and good communication in relationships with friends, but also Fear of missing out, there will be more intensive use of SM. In addition, although being alienated from friends can restrict the use of SM, this effect is diminished if there is Fear of missing out. Taken together, these results point to the role of peer attachment and FoMO in predicting the intensity of SMU which can be viewed not as a negative phenomenon but as a way of acquiring social capital and a means of preserving and maintaining already acquired social capital.

Language: en