Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a worldwide health and socioeconomic problem, associated with prolonged and complex neurological aftermaths, including a variety of functional deficits and neurodegenerative disorders. Research on the long-term effects has highlighted that TBI should be regarded as chronic health condition. The initiation and exacerbation of TBI involve a series of mechanical stimulations and perturbations, accompanied by mechanotransduction events within the brain tissues. Mechanobiology thus offers a unique perspective and likely promising approach to unravel the underlying molecular and biochemical mechanisms leading to neural cells dysfunction after TBI, which may contribute to the discovery of novel targets for the future clinical treatment. This article investigates TBI and the subsequent brain dysfunction from a lens of neuromechanobiology. Following an introduction, we examine the mechanobiological insights into the molecular pathology of TBI, and then overview the latest research technologies to explore neuromechanobiology, with particular focuses on microfluidics and biomaterials. Challenges and prospects in the current field are also discussed. Through this article, we hope to encourage extensive technical innovation in biomedical devices and materials to advance the field of neuromechanobiology, paving potential ways for the research and rehabilitation of neurotrauma and neurological diseases. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

