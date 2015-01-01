|
Jagasia E, Lee JJ, Wilson PR. J. Adv. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Disparities faced by individuals experiencing homelessness pose significant threats to the health and wellbeing of communities. Survivors of intimate partner violence are at heightened risk, with over 80% experiencing homelessness at some point in time. The intersection of homelessness and survivorship creates numerous barriers to care including safety concerns, stable housing, employment and childcare needs. The establishment of community institutional partnerships offers an opportunity to provide healthcare in transitional housing settings. AIMS: The aim of this paper is to discuss the need for community institutional partnerships in addressing the health needs of intimate partner violence survivors and provide a working example of an existing partnership.
prevention; intimate partner violence; homelessness; community institutional partnership; community-academic partnership; health services; shelter; transitional housing