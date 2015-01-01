Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disparities faced by individuals experiencing homelessness pose significant threats to the health and wellbeing of communities. Survivors of intimate partner violence are at heightened risk, with over 80% experiencing homelessness at some point in time. The intersection of homelessness and survivorship creates numerous barriers to care including safety concerns, stable housing, employment and childcare needs. The establishment of community institutional partnerships offers an opportunity to provide healthcare in transitional housing settings. AIMS: The aim of this paper is to discuss the need for community institutional partnerships in addressing the health needs of intimate partner violence survivors and provide a working example of an existing partnership.



METHODS: A critical literature review of the literature was conducted. Multiple databases were searched to identify articles relating to health services, community institutional partnerships, intimate partner violence and sheltered housing. Articles were reviewed using The Johns Hopkins Nursing Evidence-Based Practice Quality Guide.



FINDINGS: Three types of partnerships that can be leveraged to address the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness were identified: academic-community, hospital-community, and large-scale partnerships. Only one article was identified that focused on the health needs of survivors experiencing homelessness, pointing to the need for implementation of more community institutional partnerships to address the unique needs of homeless intimate partner violence survivors. We highlighted a current successful community institutional partnership that addresses the health needs of survivors living in an emergency shelter. IMPLICATIONS: Addressing the complex needs of this population is imperative to dismantle health inequities and structural barriers to healthcare. Holistic, nurse-led approaches to care are essential to address the health of intimate partner violence survivors experiencing homelessness. The example of a successful community institutional partnership provides a framework for delivering a wide range of healthcare services. Future nursing research is needed to evaluate programmes and provide foundational support for increased funding.

