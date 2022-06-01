Abstract

Opioid and other drug-related overdoses and suicides are leading causes of injury death and represent a significant public health threat in the United States (U.S.). This study examined clinical factors of three patient groups from two inpatient addiction treatment facilities in Appalachian West Virginia (n = 66). Patients were classified as having: 1) unintentional overdose(s) (OD), 2) suicidal ideation or suicide attempt(s) (SI/SA), and 3) suicidal ideation or suicide attempt, and unintentional overdose (SI/SA/OD). Multinomial logistic regression models were used to determine whether adverse childhood experiences, self-injurious behaviors, substance use history, overdose history, and past year stressful life events were differentially associated with history of SI/SA/OD. Participants in the OD group were more likely to have used heroin in the 24-h preceding their most recent overdose compared to either the SI/SA or SI/SA/OD groups. The multivariable model found participants with history of SI/SA had higher adverse childhood experience scores and more participants with history of SI/SA endorsed childhood physical abuse and teen dating violence. Overall, there are characteristics that distinguish unintentional overdose from suicidal ideation and attempt. Patients with SI/SA/OD appear to have greater clinical severity. More thorough evaluation of drugs involved in overdose and history of self-injury may help distinguish future risk and inform treatment planning.

