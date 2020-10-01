Abstract

It is critical to understand what happens when PrEP patients are lost-to-follow-up (LTFU) and, where appropriate, attempt to re-engage them in care with the goal of preventing future human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquisition. We evaluated the benefits and limitations of using text-based outreach to re-engage with LTFU PrEP patients and offer re-initiation of PrEP care. Using text-messaging, we surveyed San Francisco City Clinic patients who started PrEP from January 2015 to October 2019 and were LTFU by October 1, 2020. Our goals were to better understand (1) whether our patients remained on PrEP through another provider or source, (2) why patients choose to discontinue PrEP, and (3) whether text-based outreach could successfully re-engage such patients in care. Multiple-choice survey questions were analyzed quantitatively to determine the proportion of respondents selecting each option; free-text responses were analyzed qualitatively using an inductive approach to identify any additional recurring themes. Of 846 eligible survey recipients, 130 responded (overall response rate 15.4%). Forty-two respondents (32.3%) were still on PrEP through another provider while 88 (67.7%) were not. Common reasons for stopping PrEP included: COVID-19-related changes in sex life (32.3% of responses), concerns regarding side effects (17.7%), and the need to take a daily pill (8.3%). Free text responses revealed additional concerns regarding risk compensation. While 32 participants agreed to be contacted by City clinic staff for PrEP counseling, only 6 were reached by phone and none of the six subsequently restarted PrEP. We learned that text messaging is a possible approach to survey certain PrEP program participants to determine who is truly LTFU and off PrEP, and to better understand reasons for PrEP discontinuation. While such information could prove valuable as programs seek to address barriers to PrEP retention, efforts to improve acceptability and increase response rates would be necessary. We were less successful in re-engaging LTFU patients in PrEP care, suggesting that text-messaging may not be the optimal strategy for this purpose.

Language: en