Abstract

Exposure to blue spaces may promote psychological wellbeing and reduce mental distress. Whether these effects extend to suicide is unknown. We used register data from 14 million Dutch adults aged 18-64-years between 2007 and 2016 in a nested case-control study to estimate associations between blue space exposures and suicide risk. Each suicide case was matched to ten randomly selected controls. Two blue space exposures were assigned over a ten-year residential address history: distance to the closest inland blue space and distance to the coast. We fitted (gender-stratified) conditional logistic regressions to the data. Possible effect modifications by income were also examined. In total, our analyses included 9757 cases and 95,641 controls. Effect estimates for distance to the closest inland blue space in the total population showed that people living farthest away from inland blue space were at-risk. Suicide risk was lower among women who lived farther away from the coast; no significant effect was observed for men. No evidence was observed that income modified these associations. Our findings provide suggestive evidence that living close to the coast is associated with greater suicide risk for women, while living closer to inland blue spaces may add to the resilience against suicide in the total population. Past research shows that coastal proximity protects against milder forms of mental illness, but these protective effects do not appear to hold for suicide. Blue space interventions for women with severe mental illness or propensities to engage in self-harm should be approached with caution.

