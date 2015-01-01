Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Maxillofacial Trauma (MFT) is an important condition because of its frequency, facial involvement and severity of injury. The aim of the study was to determine the lesion profile of patients suffering from maxillofacial trauma in three hospitals in Yaoundé.



Methodology: This was a descriptivestudy that took place over a period of 7 months during 2022; it included all maxillofacial trauma patients received in three hospitals in the city of Yaoundé. The sampling was consecutive and exhaustive. The data collected from the files of the patients recruited over five years from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020 were recorded in a pre-designed data processing form which was divided into socio-demographic data, clinical aspects and circumstances of occurrence of MFT. The information collected was entered and analyzed using SPSS version 25.0 software.



Results: Out of 491 patient records collected, 293 patients were included, i.e., a prevalence of 59.67% of exploitable documents. The male gender predominated with 75.1% of cases, with a gender ratio of 3.01. The age group 30 to 40 years was the most represented with a mean age of 34.4 years and extreme values of 5 and 83 years. Secondary education was found in 60% of cases and 73.7% of patients were workers. Maxillofacial trauma was caused by Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) in 71% of cases. Osteoarticular tissues were affected in 79.5% of cases with unifocal fractures (50.9%) and mandibular fractures (54.4%). The dental-alveolar injuries (25.3%) were of the type of dental expulsion (51.3%) and partial dislocation (40.5%). Mucosal trauma was associated in 56.3% of cases, with wounds in 47.9%.



Conclusion: Maxillofacial trauma primarily affects male workers in their third decade. They mainly result from RTA with polymorphous clinical incidences. The lesions may be osteoarticular or not associated with alveolar-dental or mucosal trauma.