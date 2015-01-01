Abstract

This research is motivated by the high number of cases of sexual violence in Indonesia against children who are still at an early age. This study aims to form the introduction of sex education to early childhood to reduce cases of child sexual abuse. Literature study is the research method used in this study, in which the information data is obtained from reading and analyzing previous research, journals, articles, books, which are in accordance with the existing problems and summarize the results of previous research in the form of a single unit. The results of the study show that sex education for children from an early age can be started by (1) recognizing body parts, (2) instilling good communication with children, (3) using simple language in explaining sex education to children (4) using methods with media that are fun for children in providing sex education to children, (5) teach the culture of shame, (6). Teach children to always ask permission to enter the room of parents or siblings. The conclusion of this research is that things that can be given regarding the introduction of sex education to children are knowledge of oneself according to gender such as recognizing body parts, instilling good communication between parents and children and vice versa, using simple language that children understand , using interesting and fun methods and media for children in providing sex education, teach children the culture of shame, and teach children to always ask for permission if they want to enter their parents' or siblings' rooms

