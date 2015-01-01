SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Silva MA, McQuaid J, Perez OR, Paris M. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2022.101415

unavailable

Unaccompanied youth from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, represent a growing demographic in communities nationwide. This vulnerable group often presents with early childhood adversity and repeated traumas that heighten their risk for poor mental health outcomes such as depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress. Harsh and exclusionary policies that result in family separations, extended detention stays, and unequal access to healthcare further exacerbate suffering. For mental health providers, attention to premigration, migration, and post-migration experiences is essential to understanding the youth's mental health trajectory and applying trauma-informed interventions that maximize potential for a successful resettlement. Post-migration environments that offer opportunities for educational attainment, social engagement, and promote a sense of belonging, can enhance recovery and healing.


immigrant youth; immigration; migration; Northern triangle; trauma; Unaccompanied minors

