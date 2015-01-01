|
Çeti̇Nkaya Büyükbodur A, Sakarya H, Kiliçli A. Psikiyatr. Guncel Yaklasimlar 2022; 14(3): 427-436.
Şizofreni tanısı olan annelerin bebekleri İle İlişkisi
(Copyright © 2022, Çukurova Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi)
Schizophrenia is an important mental health problem that causes various obstacles in women's parental roles and responsibilities and causes problems in mother-infant interaction. Mothers with a diagnosis of schizophrenia may have noncompliance with treatment after birth, and professionals involved in the child protection system may make protection decisions about babies due to the risks it poses. However, these risks can be minimized by providing professional psychosocial support services for mothers with schizophrenia, such as compliance with postnatal treatment and establishing a healthy mother-infant relationship. In this context, this study aimed to address the problems and interventions that may arise in the interaction of mothers and their babies.
