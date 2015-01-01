SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sandhu RK, Heller MV, Buckanavage J, Haslund-Gourley B, Leckron J, Kupersmith B, Goss NC, Samson K, Gadegbeku AB. Harm Reduct. J. 2022; 19(1): e70.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12954-022-00656-y

The opioid epidemic is a progressively worsening public health crisis that continues to impact healthcare system strategies such as overdose reversal and destigmatization. Even among healthcare professionals, there remains a lack of confidence in naloxone administration and a prevalence of stigma. While training can play a major impact in reducing these shortcomings, the long-term effectiveness has yet to be characterized in training healthcare professionals. This study examined the long-term retention of opioid overdose awareness and reversal training (OOART) by evaluating performance at two-time intervals, immediately post-training and at a 3-month follow-up.


