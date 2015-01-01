Abstract

In Queensland, take home Naloxone (THN) is available over the counter at pharmacies for a fee or with a prescription. However, financial and legal difficulties are seen as barriers to accessing Naloxone. The aim of this pilot was to design, implement and evaluate a roll-out of a model of care for THN for services that are in contact with people at high risk of opioid overdose and those with a history of opioid dependence. The team designed a brief opioid overdose prevention educational package and provided free naloxone to at risk populations with the goal of preventing avoidable opioid deaths and morbidity. Similar interventions are generally focused on people who use injected drugs or those who present to an emergency department. The main concern with this is that typically, those prescribed medically- assisted opioid treatment programs are at increased risk of an opioid overdose and are not routinely provided with opioid overdose prevention education or given the antidote naloxone...

Language: en