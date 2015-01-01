Abstract

Paraquat (10-dimethyl-4, 40-bipyridylium dichloride) is the most common herbicide used worldwide. Due to its inherent toxicity and lack of effective treatment, it has high case fatality of more than 50%. Paraquat exposure through ingestion or inhalation leads to multi-organ involvement including lungs, CNS, heart, kidneys and liver. Treatment is mainly supportive including initial resuscitation, gastrointestinal decontamination, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunosuppressive therapy. We are reporting two cases of paraquat poisoning and their management in intensive care unit, of which one was successfully treated and discharged from ICU while other one expired.

