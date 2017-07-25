Abstract

BACKGROUND: Thorax (chest) is one of the most important cavities of the human body. Thoracic trauma constitutes 10 to 15% of mortalities in the world wide population. Road Traffic Accident (RTA) is like an endemic disease, which affects mainly young people. According to a study, death related trauma rank third after cardiovascular diseases and cancer. 90% of RTA take place in low and middle income countries.



Objective: To study the pattern and type of chest injuries in fatal road traffic accidents.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The present study was done on medicolegal autopsies conducted at the department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna from 25th July 2017 to 24th July 2019 to study the pattern and type of chest injuries in fatal road traffic accidents.



Inclusion Criteria 1. All those who died after road traffic accidents and brought to mortuary of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna with some history of the road traffic accident. Exclusion Criteria 1. The bodies found on the road side with injuries, where road traffic accident is suspected, but not confirmed. 2. Cases other than that of road traffic accident. 3. Decomposed bodies in which the organs are liquified and injuries could not be appreciated.



Result: Out of total 223 autopsies done in the study period, 61 (27.35%) cases had chest injuries. Majority of the cases were observed in Winter season. Males were affected more than females. Male of 31 - 45 years age group were most vulnerable age group for chest injuries in fatal road traffic accident. Injuries over chest and abdomen together were found in maximum number of victims (32 cases; 52.46%). Haemorrhage and shock was the most common cause of death in 80.33% of the victims. Fracture of ribs were found in 39 victims. Haemothorax was found in 88.52% of the cases. Lung alone was the commonest involved thoracic viscera in victims of chest trauma in 75.41% cases.





Conclusion: Improving the design of roads and vehicles, enforcing emergency medical services could be used to control the increasing toll of death due to RTA. There needs to be intensification of current educational programmes and law enforcement with regards to traffic rules and road safety measures. Pre-hospital emergency medical system should be implemented. Also High-tech trauma centre should be established at every district head-quarter and on highways at definite intervals.

