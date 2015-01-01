SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu H, Soleimaniamiri S, Li X, Xie S. Comput. Aided Civil Infrastruct. Eng. 2022; 37(8): 976-990.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/mice.12774

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Fire service quality relies on fast response and cooperation of various types of responders to maintain efficient operations and reliable rescue services. This paper investigates a joint location and assignment optimization (JLAO) problem, where fire vehicles from different fire stations can be dispatched jointly as a cooperative unit in a fire rescue operation. We first propose a mixed integer non-linear program to optimize the station location and vehicle assignment decisions, aiming to minimize the total system cost including facility construction, operations cost, and fire damage losses. We proposed a Stingy-Interchange (SI) algorithm to efficiently solve this problem to a near-optimal solution. The JLAO model and the proposed solution method are then applied to hypothetical instances with different sizes and parameter settings to compare the performance of the SI algorithm with a commercial solver (Gurobi). An empirical case study on a major city is conducted to reveal insights on how cost measures are affected by key parameters.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print