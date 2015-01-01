SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fitzpatrick K, Do A, Avelar R, Pratt M, Das S. ITE J. 2022; 92(6): 37-43.

(Copyright © 2022, Institute of Transportation Engineers)

Many transportation agencies are placing greater emphasis on improving pedestrian safety and reducing the risk for a fatality or serious injury to pedestrians. Both safety and design practitioners require a methodical approach to assess pedestrian safety benefits for different countermeasure options. A crash modification factor (CMF) is a measure of the safety effectiveness of a treatment or design element. By adding to the availability of reliable CMFs and gaining an understanding of how design elements affect operating speed, agencies can aid the implementation of effective countermeasures for addressing pedestrian crashes.


