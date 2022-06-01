Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Unplanned transfer of trauma patients to the intensive care unit (ICU) carries an associated increase in mortality, hospital length of stay, and cost. Trauma teams need to determine which patients necessitate ICU admission on presentation rather than waiting to intervene on deteriorating patients. This study sought to develop a novel Clinical Risk of Acute ICU Status during Hospitalization (CRASH) score to predict the risk of unplanned ICU admission.



METHODS: The 2017 Trauma Quality Improvement Program database was queried for patients admitted to nonICU locations. The group was randomly divided into two equal sets (derivation and validation). Multiple logistic regression models were created to determine the risk of unplanned ICU admission using patient demographics, comorbidities, and injuries. The weighted average and relative impact of each independent predictor were used to derive a CRASH score. The score was validated using area under the curve.



RESULTS: A total of 624,786 trauma patients were admitted to nonICU locations. From 312,393 patients in the derivation-set, 3769 (1.2%) had an unplanned ICU admission. A total of 24 independent predictors of unplanned ICU admission were identified and the CRASH score was derived with scores ranging from 0 to 32. The unplanned ICU admission rate increased steadily from 0.1% to 3.9% then 12.9% at scores of 0, 6, and 14, respectively. The area under the curve for was 0.78.



CONCLUSIONS: The CRASH score is a novel and validated tool to predict unplanned ICU admission for trauma patients. This tool may help providers admit patients to the appropriate level of care or identify patients at-risk for decompensation.

Language: en