Abstract

In the past two decades, life expectancy worldwide has increased from 66·8 years (in 2000) to 73·4 years in 2019. India is also experiencing a demographic transition as there is a steady increase in the life expectancy at older ages--the life expectancy at age 60 years is projected to increase from 18 years in 2015 to 21 years in 2050. However, the increase in the number of life years is not accompanied by an increase in healthy life years. Older adults are more likely to experience multimorbidity--a set of multiple, coexisting, inter-related problems which lead to loss of function, frailty, and affect overall well-being. A large, nationally representative population-based survey in India found that 63% of older adults had at least one non-communicable disease (NCD) and of those with NCDs, 49% had multi-morbidities. In India, one in every 20 individuals older than age 60 years has either a physical or a mental disability. There can be no health without mental health. Depression is one of the most commonly occurring co-morbid conditions with other physical disorders, notably the NCDs. The current study by Arokiasamy Perianayagam and colleagues addresses an important research gap by presenting the national and sub-national prevalence and correlates of depression in adults aged 45 years or older, and the association of depression with other chronic conditions, disability, and well-being.

