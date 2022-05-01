SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Berg JA, Woods NF, Shaver J, Kostas-Polston EA. Nurs. Outlook 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.outlook.2022.05.001

35843755

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic exaggerated women's roles in families as primary caretakers and overseers of family health. This is compounded by possible loss of work and resultant loss of health insurance.

PURPOSE: We examine how pandemic-related factors have altered women's roles and created stressors challenging stress adaptation and typical coping strategies, including how registered nurses have faced unique challenges. FAMILY VIOLENCE AND PANDEMIC-RELATED MENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES: Enforced stay-athome orders exaggerated by work-from-home has amplified family violence worldwide. Besides COVID-19 protective measures increasing greater contact with abusers, they limited women's access to help or support. Pandemic-related issues increased anxiety, anger, stress, agitation and withdrawal for women, children, and registered nurses.

DISCUSSION: More evidence about pandemic-related impacts on women's home and work lives, especially the scope of stressors and emotional/mental health manifestations is urgently needed. Policies to support interventions to improve mental health resilience are paramount.


women's health; COVID-19 and nursing workforce; COVID-19 and women's mental health; moral distress; nursing burnout

