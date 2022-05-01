Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic exaggerated women's roles in families as primary caretakers and overseers of family health. This is compounded by possible loss of work and resultant loss of health insurance.



PURPOSE: We examine how pandemic-related factors have altered women's roles and created stressors challenging stress adaptation and typical coping strategies, including how registered nurses have faced unique challenges. FAMILY VIOLENCE AND PANDEMIC-RELATED MENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES: Enforced stay-athome orders exaggerated by work-from-home has amplified family violence worldwide. Besides COVID-19 protective measures increasing greater contact with abusers, they limited women's access to help or support. Pandemic-related issues increased anxiety, anger, stress, agitation and withdrawal for women, children, and registered nurses.



DISCUSSION: More evidence about pandemic-related impacts on women's home and work lives, especially the scope of stressors and emotional/mental health manifestations is urgently needed. Policies to support interventions to improve mental health resilience are paramount.

Language: en