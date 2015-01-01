|
Yellon T, Yellon D. Nurse Educ. Today 2022; 117: e105463.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35842970
BACKGROUND: Individuals from minority populations represent a growing percentage of the nursing workforce. Orthodox Jewish nurses are part of the Israeli nursing workforce, but scarce data and little research is available regarding the influence of nurses'; religious and cultural backgrounds on their interactions with patients. Research regarding touch between the sexes in a professional context refers mainly to male nurses touching female patients. The cultural context of touching patients has also been poorly investigated.
Culture; Male patient; Nursing student; Orthodox Jew; Touch