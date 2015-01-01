Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals from minority populations represent a growing percentage of the nursing workforce. Orthodox Jewish nurses are part of the Israeli nursing workforce, but scarce data and little research is available regarding the influence of nurses'; religious and cultural backgrounds on their interactions with patients. Research regarding touch between the sexes in a professional context refers mainly to male nurses touching female patients. The cultural context of touching patients has also been poorly investigated.



OBJECTIVES: Understanding orthodox Jewish female nursing student's experience of touching male patients.



DESIGN: Qualitative study. SETTINGS: Four academic nursing programs in Israel. PARTICIPANTS: Forty orthodox Jewish female nursing students, academic year 3-4.



METHOD: Descriptive phenomenological approach. Forty in depth semi-structured interviews were undertaken and analyzed according to themes.



RESULTS: Eight categories were identified. From these, three main themes emerged: Supervisor-student relationship (bullying/abuse), negative personal feelings (loneliness/helplines, lack of support, fears, cognitive dissonance) and coping strategies (being tested by God, improving one's self character, positive personal reflection).



CONCLUSION: These students presented with unique challenges facing male patients - which clinical instructors were unaware of. They used their cultural background as a source of power.



FINDINGS may be of global relevance for other nursing schools and health services where nurses come from religious backgrounds.

Language: en