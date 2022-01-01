Abstract

The main objective of this study is to evaluate the usability of the interior of the subway trains according to the perspective of Companhia do Metropolitano do Distrito Federal (METRÔ-DF) users. The theoretical basis of the study was cognitive ergonomics, usability and transportation guidance devices. In order to evaluate the users' perception of this theme, a descriptive research with a qualitative and quantitative approach was developed. The main research method used was the Measuring Attractiveness by a Categorical-Based Evaluation Technique (Macbeth). The data collection was carried out using brainstorming and focus group techniques. Initially, brainstorming was done with the employees of METRÔ-DF; subsequently, the focus group technique was used, mainly with specialists in the area of public transportation from the Federal District, with the purpose of identifying and defining the criteria and sub-criteria, the contribution rates and the effort levels, fundamental items for the construction of the multicriteria model and sensitivity analysis of the model and recommendations. Then, the second part of data collection took place through the application of 500 questionnaires with METRÔ-DF users. Respondents assessed criteria such as: user displacement, signage and accessibility. For data analysis, the M-Macbeth software was used, since it allows analyzing quantitatively a qualitative problem, and, in addition, comparing the view of decision makers (managers) with the view of the users. The research results showed that users evaluated the usability of METRÔ-DF subway trains as positive.

