Abstract

Background

Red-light-running (RLR) is a major cause of road traffic crashes in Ghana. Yet, there is limited scientific research on RLR in Ghana. This study employed the Theory of Planned Behaviour (TPB) and logistic regression models to understand RLR behaviour in the Cape Coast Metropolis, Ghana. An understanding of such behaviour would enable the design of behavioural and technological interventions including change communications and nudges to pro-driver behaviours.

Methods

A naturalistic exploratory road-side observational design of drivers at three (3) signalized intersections in the Cape Coast Metropolis was conducted from 17th-23rdApril, 2021. A structured observational checklist was used to collect data on motorists in two (2) phases (7:00-9:00 am and 3:00-5:00 pm) each day for seven (7) days at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Pedu Junction and Interbeton Junction traffic light intersections. Data captured included RLR, gender, age group of the driver, type of vehicle, and presence of other passengers. Data was entered and analyzed using STATA IC version 15. Bivariate and Multivariable Logistic regression analysis was done at p < 0.05 and 95% confidence interval.

Results

A total of 5,045 motorists were observed at three (3) traffic lights within the seven (7) days with the majority being male (94.4%), aged 25-45 years (77.4%), and on a Friday (18.6%). A low rate of RLR (13.3%) [Pedu Junction traffic lights (15.1%), UCC (12.7%) and Interbeton Junction (10.8%)] in the metropolis. Drivers entering the UCC Gate-Campus were 1.54 times more likely to engage in RLR than were those leaving campus, and vehicles without passengers were 1.27 times more likely to engage in RLR, compared to those with one or more passengers. Motorists were less likely to make an RLR offence on weekdays as compared to Saturday.

Conclusion

The officials of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service should educate drivers on the danger associated with RLR and arrest and prosecute errant ones to serve as a deterrent.

Language: en