Thaithatkul P, Chalermpong S, Laosinwattana W, Kato H. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2022; 10(2): 1462-1471.

(Copyright © 2022, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cstp.2022.05.010

Thailand's population is rapidly ageing, making it crucial that policy makers understand how to support the welfare of the elderly community. Using the metric of Subject Well-Being (SWB) -- a marker overall happiness -- our study investigates the links between SWB and senior citizens' mobility, travel behaviors, and activities outside of the home with the aim of better understanding which factors contribute to higher quality of life for the elderly. We conducted a survey of the elderly in Bangkok, Thailand and derived descriptive statistics and performed a Latent Class Analysis and ordered logistic regression to understand these relationships. We found that active elderly was likely to have higher level of the SWB than inactive elderly. Public transport use and Out-of-home activities engagement were associated with active elderly's SWB in Thailand. Recommendations for policy makers include improved design of public transport services for the elderly and expanded fare reduction pricing through state welfare for senior citizens.


Aging society; Elderly; Happiness; Mobility; Public transportation; Subjective well-being

