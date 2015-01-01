|
Undie CC, Mak'anyengo M. Child Abuse Rev. 2022; 31(1): 11-26.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
This study assesses the feasibility of using a screening tool to proactively identify child survivors of sexual violence in Kenyan primary school and health facility settings, and to refer such survivors to care. A mixed-methods design was employed, involving quantitative screening tool data, as well as service data from 497 girls and boys in two primary schools (in standards six to eight) and one hospital site (11-17-year-olds) and qualitative data (in the form of field notes) generated during the screening process.
Language: en
adolescents; child sexual abuse; children; intervention study; screening; sexual violence