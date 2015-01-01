|
Minns RA, Jones PA, Fleck BW, Mulvihill AO. Child Abuse Rev. 2022; 31(1): 54-65.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
One important cause of retinal haemorrhages (RHs) in children is abusive head trauma (AHT). Our programme of research was conducted on children admitted to hospital over a seven-year period who had RHs as part of their clinical presentation. This paper summarises important findings from previous publications. As a prerequisite, two basic studies were necessary: (i) a method of reporting the precise location of the RH in the retina; and (ii) defining a simple clinical classification of RHs based on the appearance of the retinal layer involved. Because raised intracranial pressure (RICP) is a frequent secondary brain insult following serious adult head injury, causing hypoxic-ischaemic injury with a resultant poor outcome, it was considered whether such RICP might also cause RHs in children. Detailed, state-of-the-art monitoring methods were used to investigate this relationship along with retinal imaging.
abusive head trauma; assessment; cohort study; non-accidental head injury; physical abuse