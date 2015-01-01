Abstract

The purpose of this article is to analyse the effect of the School-Based Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Programme (Program Prevensi Pelecehan Seksual Berbasis Sekolah (P3SBS)) on first-grade primary school students' ability to protect themselves from sexual abuse. The study was conducted in two primary schools in Surakarta, Indonesia. Fifty-five students participated in the P3SBS and 55 participants were in the control group. The pre-test and post-test of the control group were designed to test the effectiveness of the P3SBS. In total, 110 first-grade primary school students who participated in the P3SBS and the control group were tested using the 'What If' Situation Test. Measurement of children's self-protection from sexual abuse was undertaken. The results show that there is a significant difference between the P3SBS and the control group regarding children's ability to self-protect themselves from sexual abuse. These results suggest that the P3SBS is effective in enhancing children's ability to protect themselves from sexual abuse. Suggestions for expanding sex education for older children are related to puberty. 'Analyse the effect of the School-Based Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Programme on first-grade primary school students' ability to protect themselves from sexual abuse' Key Practitioner Messages Child sexual abuse prevention should be school based to be effective. Child sexual abuse prevention programmes should be designed in accordance with children's characteristics. Parent-teacher collaboration is very important for the successful implementation of a sexual abuse prevention programme.

