Citation
Jernbro C, Tindberg Y, Janson S. Child Abuse Rev. 2022; 31(3): e2741.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Child abuse is a widespread public health problem, potentially leading to long-term consequences for the exposed individuals and society. By learning more about the major risk factors, child abuse can be prevented. The objective of this study was to examine the pattern and severity of maltreatment in adolescents reporting parental alcohol and/or other drug problems. Cross-sectional data from a Swedish national school survey including 4,741 pupils (15- and 17-year-olds) conducted in 2016 were analysed using univariate tests (chi-squared) and binomial logistic regression models.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; child maltreatment; parental alcohol and/or other drug misuse; poly-victimisation