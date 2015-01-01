SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Subasi DO, Sümengen AA, Ekim A, Ocakci AF. Child Abuse Rev. 2022; 31(4): e2747.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/car.2747

The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between mothers' childhood traumatic experiences and parenting styles. This descriptive study was conducted with 355 participants in Turkey. Data were collected using the Participant Information Form, Childhood Trauma Questionnaire and Parenting Styles and Dimensions Questionnaire between September and December 2019. Descriptive statistics, Student t-test, one-way ANOVA and correlation analysis were performed. Parenting styles did not change according to the socio-demographic characteristics of the mothers. It was found that as the childhood traumatic experiences increased, their authoritarian and permissive styles increased while their authoritative styles decreased. It would be helpful to explore parents' experiences of childhood trauma and then provide support accordingly and appropriately.


Language: en

attitude; childhood trauma; mother–child relations; mothers; parenting behaviour

