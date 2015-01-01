SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lam CM, Ho GWK, Bressington D. Child Abuse Rev. 2022; 31(4): e2756.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/car.2756

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Home-visiting mental health professionals (HMHPs) have an important role in identifying suspected child maltreatment in the community. However, it is unclear how professionals in Hong Kong differentiate acceptable discipline behaviours from reportable forms of abuse, and how their characteristics may influence their view. This study examined HMHPs' views on acceptable versus unacceptable parent discipline behaviours. Using Q-methodology, 50 HMHPs in Hong Kong sorted 52 statements on parent discipline behaviours along a continuum ranging from 'Most Unacceptable' to 'Most Acceptable'. By-person factor analysis was conducted to uncover prevailing views based on their sorts. Three unique viewpoints in differentiating discipline behaviours from abuse were uncovered, which varied based on how HMHPs prioritised children's physical safety, mental wellness and parental intention. Different views were supported by professionals with different characteristics and occupational backgrounds.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; corporal punishment; discipline behaviour; parenting; Q-methodology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print