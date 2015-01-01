|
O' Keeffe N, McElvaney R. Child Abuse Rev. 2022; 31(4): e2750.
Abstract
Despite consensus that the forensic medical examination is an integral component to a comprehensive response to child sexual abuse (CSA), concerns have been expressed about the impact of these examinations on children and young people. A small-scale survey was conducted with a group of CSA professionals (n = 19), followed by semi-structured interviews with six adolescents, accessed through CSA specialist units in Ireland. While concerns were expressed about the examination, overall, professionals were in favour of it as part of a holistic therapeutic response to CSA. Five themes were identified from the interviews with adolescents: the experience of the examination as an imposition, the unknown nature of the examination, the focus on the body itself, feeling exposed and having a say.
adolescents; child sexual abuse; forensic medical examination; patient experience; professional advocacy