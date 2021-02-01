Abstract

In order to promote development of basic theory of safety science, research on emergence of safety system was carried out based on system emergence thought implied in safety issues. Firstly, emergence thinking contained in safety theories was extracted through dialectical analysis, safety system emergence was defined and its conceptual model was established. Then, the concept was analyzed from multiple perspectives through dimensionality reduction analysis on complexity of security system. Thirdly, key issues and directions of safety system emergence research were proposed, followed by summary of their significance to safety system emergence research. Finally, safety system emergence was used to provide some explanation about coronavirus pandemic. The results show that system emergence is an important property of the complex safety system and it is an outcome of complex interrelation within system on the basis of its related concepts. Safety system emergence provides a brand new perspective to study safety issues and deserves deeper and comprehensive research.



为促进安全科学基础理论发展,基于安全问题中蕴含的系统涌现思想,开展安全系统涌现性研究。首先,经辩证分析提取安全科学理论中蕴含的涌现思想,定义安全系统涌现性并建立概念模型;其次,降维分析安全系统复杂性,从多视角剖析涌现性概念;然后,提出安全系统涌现性研究的核心问题与研究方向,并总结其对安全科学研究的意义;最后,从涌现性角度解释应用于新冠疫情社会安全系统。研究结果表明:系统涌现性是复杂安全系统的重要特征,是以安全系统相关概念为基础的系统内部复杂关联的结果;安全系统涌现性是安全科学研究的新视角,在解决复杂系统安全问题领域具有发展前景,亟需展开全面且深入的研究。

