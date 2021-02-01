|
Citation
Yue MA, Yanping LIU. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 9-15.
Vernacular Title
安全价值观契合对矿工安全行为的影响:一个链式中介模型
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to explore influence mechanism of person-organization safety value fit on miners' safety behavior, a research hypothesis model was put forward through theoretical analysis and literature review. A questionnaire survey was conducted among 640 miners by means of convenient sampling method, and then, the model was analyzed and verified by structural equation modeling. The results show that there is a significant positive correlation between every two factors of person-organization safety value fit, safety self-efficacy, job involvement and safety behavior. Person-organization safety value fit can not only directly affect miners' safety behavior, but also indirectly influence them through impacting safety self-efficacy and job involvement, with the latter two factors playing a chain mediating role between them. Therefore, attention should not only be paid to person-organization safety value fit, but also to positive impacts of safety self-efficacy and job involvement.
Language: en