Abstract

In order to explore influence mechanism of person-organization safety value fit on miners' safety behavior, a research hypothesis model was put forward through theoretical analysis and literature review. A questionnaire survey was conducted among 640 miners by means of convenient sampling method, and then, the model was analyzed and verified by structural equation modeling. The results show that there is a significant positive correlation between every two factors of person-organization safety value fit, safety self-efficacy, job involvement and safety behavior. Person-organization safety value fit can not only directly affect miners' safety behavior, but also indirectly influence them through impacting safety self-efficacy and job involvement, with the latter two factors playing a chain mediating role between them. Therefore, attention should not only be paid to person-organization safety value fit, but also to positive impacts of safety self-efficacy and job involvement.



为探索个人-组织安全价值观契合对矿工安全行为的影响机制,通过理论分析和文献研究提出研究假设模型;编制测量问卷,采用方便抽样法对640名矿工进行问卷调查;通过结构方程建模分析验证假设模型。结果表明:个人-组织安全价值观契合、安全自我效能感、工作投入和安全行为两两之间显著正相关;个人-组织安全价值观契合不仅直接影响矿工的安全行为,还通过安全自我效能感和工作投入间接影响矿工的安全行为;安全自我效能感和工作投入在个人-组织安全价值观契合与矿工安全行为之间起链式中介作用。因而不仅要重视个人-组织安全价值观契合,还应重视安全自我效能感和工作投入的积极影响。

