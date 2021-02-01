|
Citation
|
Shengmin W, Yinghua S, Dan LIU, Hongzhou C, Jun F. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 16-23.
|
Vernacular Title
|
基于社会燃烧理论的突发公共卫生事件网络情绪传播模型
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
To effectively guide and control online public opinion under public health emergencies, online emotional transmission mechanism of public health emergencies was studied based on social combustion theory by considering social relevance and uncertainty of emotional state transfer between network groups. Firstly, based on social combustion theory, social influencing factors of network user groups were analyzed, and network emotion propagation model of unflaring - smouldering - burning - suppression - stabilization (UDBFS) and network emotion propagation model considering intervention measures were established. Then, take COVID-19 epidemic as an example, simulation and intervention tests were carried out, rationality of model and intervention measures were verifed, and impact of intensity of intervention measures on online emotional transmission was analysed. The results show that model is convenient to describe the spread of online emotions in COVID-19 epidemic, and intervention measures can effectively suppress the spread of bad online emotions, and reduce the number of users of combustion by 32.9%. At the same time, lowering the "social ignition temperature"can rapidly reduce the number of "combustion" users within a short time after outbreak of event.
Language: en