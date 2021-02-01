|
Bo TN, Zhuangzhuang S, Yan GUO, Tong Z, Hongqing ZHU, Chuanxing LI. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 33-39.
大数据环境下的城市公共安全治理:区块链技术赋能
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
In order to warn occurrence of coal spontaneous combustion accurately, relationship between index gas and temperature was obtained based on temperature-programmed test. Starting temperature V0 and carbon oxide ratio at characteristic temperature points V1, V2, and V3 were taked as warning limit, a 4-level early warning mechanism was set. Gray correlation analysis method was used to correlate CO gas volume fraction and carbon oxide ratio in the goaf and the upper corner, and 4-level early warning mechanism was refined according to level of correlation. At the same time, a typical case was selected and early warning process under early warning mechanism was shown in detail. The results show that correlation coefficient of the time series point (133) CO volume fraction is 0.481 2,correlation level is D level and correlation is poor, while correlation coefficient of carbon oxide ratio is 0.997 5, correlation level is a level and correlation is strong, comprehensive judgment is more relevant. Strong (Da), a blue level II early warning is issued.
Language: en