Abstract

In order to warn occurrence of coal spontaneous combustion accurately, relationship between index gas and temperature was obtained based on temperature-programmed test. Starting temperature V0 and carbon oxide ratio at characteristic temperature points V1, V2, and V3 were taked as warning limit, a 4-level early warning mechanism was set. Gray correlation analysis method was used to correlate CO gas volume fraction and carbon oxide ratio in the goaf and the upper corner, and 4-level early warning mechanism was refined according to level of correlation. At the same time, a typical case was selected and early warning process under early warning mechanism was shown in detail. The results show that correlation coefficient of the time series point (133) CO volume fraction is 0.481 2,correlation level is D level and correlation is poor, while correlation coefficient of carbon oxide ratio is 0.997 5, correlation level is a level and correlation is strong, comprehensive judgment is more relevant. Strong (Da), a blue level II early warning is issued.



为弥补传统城市公共安全治理体系的不足,解决治理过程中数据孤岛、数据安全、信任缺失、公众参与不足等问题,从大数据和区块链相结合的视角出发,在分析区块链概念和基本特征的基础上,探讨区块链与城市公共安全治理在主体、理念、技术、目标上的契合性,进而提出基于区块链的城市公共安全数据治理流程,设计出相应的数据治理技术框架和体系框架。研究表明:区块链与城市公共安全治理有着较高的契合性,大数据与区块链的结合能够促进城市公共安全治理体系创新,提升公共治理现代化水平。

Language: en