Liang W, Yimin SUN, Peng CHU, Wei Z, Shuangying ZOU. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 40-47.
基于时空分布特征的煤层瓦斯测压准确性研究
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
In order to obtain reliable field measured results of coal seam gas pressure and realize scientific evaluation and precise prevention for coal seam outburst disasters, theoretical analysis, numerical simulation and field test were utilized to analyze spatial and temporal distribution of measure gas pressure based on gas flow model and gas pressure recovery curve with dual pore medium as object.Then engineering verification was carried out in No.10 coal seam in Taoyuan coalmine Ⅱ1 mining area.The results show that when matrix gas pressure and fracture gas pressure are in a dynamic balance, the measured results are the closest to real value. Accurate simulation of gas pressure spatial and temporal distribution could be realized by using gas flow equation of coal seam pressure measurement with COMSOL. When measured gas pressure recovery curve is consistent with simulated distribution regulation, and falls within engineering range of predictive values, it could be considered as real value. So the field measurement is accurate as it shows the recovery curve's consistency with simulated results.
Language: en