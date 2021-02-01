Abstract

In order to improve chest and abdomen protection effect of rear occupants in side collision, based on original side collision system model of a domestic car brand, a simulation test model of RSAB was built, and it was compared and imported into experimental model through various parts tests. Then, protection performance of the airbag and air curtain to rear mannequin was analyzed, an orthogonal test was designed and optimal parameters of side airbag for thorax and abdomen protection were obtained by using range analysis. Finally, results before and after optimization were compared with actual vehicle test data, and effectiveness and feasibility of the optimization scheme was verified. The results show that from parameter optimization of frustrated hole diameter and position of chest airbags and ignition timing by selecting key parameters and using orthogonal experiment design and range analysis method, it is found that the optimal parameter combination is upper location, igniting time at 5 ms and a hole diameter of 25 mm, for which chest compression quantity can be reduced by 21.29% and 18.93% respectively.



为提升侧面碰撞中后排乘员胸腹部保护效果,在国内某款汽车原有侧面碰撞系统模型基础上,构建后排座椅侧气囊（RSAB）仿真试验模型,通过各项零部件试验与气囊模型对标后导入侧面碰撞系统试验模型;分析RSAB及气帘对后排被试的保护性能,针对胸腹部损伤防护优化侧面气囊相关参数,设计正交试验,运用极差分析法,得出最优参数组合,并对比优化前后结果与实车试验数据,验证优化方案的有效性与可行性。研究结果表明:通过选取关键参数,结合正交试验设计和极差分析法,对胸部气囊的泄气孔直径、位置以及点火时刻进行参数匹配优化,得到座椅侧气囊防护最优参数组合为泄气孔位置在上方、点火时刻为5 ms、泄气孔直径为25 mm,胸腹部压缩量可分别降低21.29%和18.93%。

Language: en