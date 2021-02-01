|
Yubin Q, Lin ZHU, Qingping W, Lingyun X, Zhijun GO. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 48-54.
汽车后排座椅侧气囊仿真系统参数优化研究
PMID
In order to improve chest and abdomen protection effect of rear occupants in side collision, based on original side collision system model of a domestic car brand, a simulation test model of RSAB was built, and it was compared and imported into experimental model through various parts tests. Then, protection performance of the airbag and air curtain to rear mannequin was analyzed, an orthogonal test was designed and optimal parameters of side airbag for thorax and abdomen protection were obtained by using range analysis. Finally, results before and after optimization were compared with actual vehicle test data, and effectiveness and feasibility of the optimization scheme was verified. The results show that from parameter optimization of frustrated hole diameter and position of chest airbags and ignition timing by selecting key parameters and using orthogonal experiment design and range analysis method, it is found that the optimal parameter combination is upper location, igniting time at 5 ms and a hole diameter of 25 mm, for which chest compression quantity can be reduced by 21.29% and 18.93% respectively.
Language: en