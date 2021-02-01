|
Citation

Wei Z, Yangxin L, Ling J, Tingsheng Z. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 55-62.
Vernacular Title
基于物联网的塔式起重机安全监控系统
Abstract
In order to reduce probabilities of tower crane accidents, a safety monitoring system of tower crane was proposed based on internet of things in compliance with rapid development of information monitoring technology. Firstly, framework of the system was designed, and a related sensor layout scheme was put forward considering characteristics of tower crane structure. Then, monitoring indicators, warning threshold and levels were set according to national mandatory standards from two aspects, structural safety and installing and dismantling procedure safety. Finally, the system was verified through tests on a real housing construction project. The results show that monitoring of tower crane structural safety should cover structural stress, verticality and wind speed, while installation and dismantling should cover lifting height, speed and frame obliquity, so as to monitor structural and operation safety of tower cranes by utilizing functions of internet of things in data collection, transmission and processing.
Language: en