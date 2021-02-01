Abstract

In order to reduce probabilities of tower crane accidents, a safety monitoring system of tower crane was proposed based on internet of things in compliance with rapid development of information monitoring technology. Firstly, framework of the system was designed, and a related sensor layout scheme was put forward considering characteristics of tower crane structure. Then, monitoring indicators, warning threshold and levels were set according to national mandatory standards from two aspects, structural safety and installing and dismantling procedure safety. Finally, the system was verified through tests on a real housing construction project. The results show that monitoring of tower crane structural safety should cover structural stress, verticality and wind speed, while installation and dismantling should cover lifting height, speed and frame obliquity, so as to monitor structural and operation safety of tower cranes by utilizing functions of internet of things in data collection, transmission and processing.



为减少塔式起重机事故的发生概率,顺应信息化监测技术迅速发展的行业背景,提出一套基于物联网的塔式起重机安全监控系统。首先设计塔式起重机安全监控系统架构,结合其结构特点提出传感器布置方案。然后针对结构安全和安拆作业程序安全2个方面,以国家强制性标准为依据设置监测指标、预警阈值和预警等级;最后结合实际工程项目对监控系统方案进行现场试验。研究表明:塔式起重机结构安全监测应覆盖结构应力、垂直度、风速等指标;安拆作业程序监测应覆盖顶升高度、顶升速度、套架倾角等指标;结合物联网的数据采集、传输和处理功能,可实时监控塔式起重机的结构和作业状态。



