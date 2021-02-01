Abstract

In order to address inadaptability of traditional airworthiness compliance verification technology of human factors in design of advanced cockpit touch display system, firstly, technical characteristics of touch display system were described in detail. Then, key factors to be considered in airworthiness certification and methodical method of certification plan were determined according to relevant airworthiness clauses. Finally, requirements and implementation methods for compliance verification of human factors for touch display system were presented considering problems that may occur in verification. The results show that the proposed technology can realize compliance verification of touch display system from six aspects of requirements, including location, accessibility, function and reliability, within framework of compliance verification method.



为解决传统人为因素适航符合性验证技术对先进驾驶舱显示触控系统设计的不适用性问题,首先,详细阐述显示触控系统的技术特点;然后,依据相关适航条款,确定显示触控系统在人为因素适航审定中需重点考虑的要素和审定计划的条理性方法;最后,结合符合性验证可能产生的问题,给出显示触控系统人为因素符合性验证要求及实现方法。结果表明:人为因素适航符合性验证技术能够在符合性验证方法的框架内,通过位置和可达性、功能和可靠性等6个方面的要求,实现显示触控系统的人为因素适航符合性验证。

