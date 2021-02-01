|
Lei D, Jiachen LIU, Changxiao Z, Xiangjun D, Chunlei SHI. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 63-68.
显示触控系统人为因素适航符合性验证技术
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
In order to address inadaptability of traditional airworthiness compliance verification technology of human factors in design of advanced cockpit touch display system, firstly, technical characteristics of touch display system were described in detail. Then, key factors to be considered in airworthiness certification and methodical method of certification plan were determined according to relevant airworthiness clauses. Finally, requirements and implementation methods for compliance verification of human factors for touch display system were presented considering problems that may occur in verification. The results show that the proposed technology can realize compliance verification of touch display system from six aspects of requirements, including location, accessibility, function and reliability, within framework of compliance verification method.
Language: en