Abstract

In order to improve accuracy and credibility of UAV safety risk evaluation, uncertainties of instant UAV position and altitude at the moment of accident caused by track error and its influence on impact point and speed were considered in risk assessment of ground impact. Distribution rules of horizontal position error and height error were analyzed, and location and height of UAV failure moment were determined. Then,a prediction model of impact point was established and impact velocity was calculated. Finally, with UAV of M210-RTK type selected as research object, effects of different track errors on impact time, position of impact point and impact kinetic energy were obtained. The results show that distribution of impact points, under influence of track error, still obeys normal distribution. With increase of flight altitude, track error's influence on ground impact position decreases gradually while that of altitude error on ground impact kinetic energy increases first and then decreases.



为提高无人机（UAV）安全风险评估的精确性和置信度,在坠地安全风险评估过程中,考虑航迹误差导致的事故瞬间UAV位置和高度的不确定性,及其对坠地撞击点和撞击速度的影响,分析UAV坠地的水平位置误差和高度误差分布特征,确定UAV失效瞬间位置和高度,建立坠地撞击点预测模型,计算其坠地撞击速度,并以M210-RTK型UAV为例,分析不同航迹误差对坠地时间、地面撞击点位置和坠地动能的影响。结果表明:航迹误差作用下,坠地撞击点分布遵循正态分布特征;随着飞行高度的增加,航迹误差对坠地位置的影响逐渐下降,高度误差对坠地动能的影响呈先增后减的趋势。



