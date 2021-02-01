|
Citation
Peng HN, Bingyu Z. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 106-111.
Vernacular Title
航迹误差对无人机坠地伤人风险评估的影响
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to improve accuracy and credibility of UAV safety risk evaluation, uncertainties of instant UAV position and altitude at the moment of accident caused by track error and its influence on impact point and speed were considered in risk assessment of ground impact. Distribution rules of horizontal position error and height error were analyzed, and location and height of UAV failure moment were determined. Then,a prediction model of impact point was established and impact velocity was calculated. Finally, with UAV of M210-RTK type selected as research object, effects of different track errors on impact time, position of impact point and impact kinetic energy were obtained. The results show that distribution of impact points, under influence of track error, still obeys normal distribution. With increase of flight altitude, track error's influence on ground impact position decreases gradually while that of altitude error on ground impact kinetic energy increases first and then decreases.
Language: en