|
Citation
|
Quanjie ZHU, Zhen Z, Lei CO, Erhui Z, Xinguang Y. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 149-157.
|
Vernacular Title
|
矿山井巷模型快速构建与突水避灾三维动态仿真
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to simulate the spreading process of water inrush and accurately plan out the optimal disaster avoidance path for personnel, a 3D mine tunnel model was quickly generated by Python and Blender, and a simulation platform of water inrush spreading based on spatio-temporal dynamics was established. Then, after considering influence of different factors on roadway traffic conditions, a optimal disaster avoidance paths search method which supports one source node to multi-target nodes was build. Finally, a personnel escape demonstration model was established by using Blender timeline function. Taking a mine in Shandong as engineering background, a simulation study of mine water inrush and optimal route for disaster avoidance of people was conducted. The results show that mine water inrush emergency and disaster avoidance simulation platform which joint-developed by Python and blender are able to realize rapid construction of mine roadway system geometric model, simulate water flow spreading process in different water inrush states, it can plan out the first N best disaster avoidance paths for disaster affected people automatically, and adjust the best path according to water flow spreading range in time.
Language: en