Abstract

In order to simulate the spreading process of water inrush and accurately plan out the optimal disaster avoidance path for personnel, a 3D mine tunnel model was quickly generated by Python and Blender, and a simulation platform of water inrush spreading based on spatio-temporal dynamics was established. Then, after considering influence of different factors on roadway traffic conditions, a optimal disaster avoidance paths search method which supports one source node to multi-target nodes was build. Finally, a personnel escape demonstration model was established by using Blender timeline function. Taking a mine in Shandong as engineering background, a simulation study of mine water inrush and optimal route for disaster avoidance of people was conducted. The results show that mine water inrush emergency and disaster avoidance simulation platform which joint-developed by Python and blender are able to realize rapid construction of mine roadway system geometric model, simulate water flow spreading process in different water inrush states, it can plan out the first N best disaster avoidance paths for disaster affected people automatically, and adjust the best path according to water flow spreading range in time.



为准确规划人员最优避灾路径,以矿井现场实测数据为基础,联合Python与Blender快速生成矿山三维井巷模型,建立基于时空动态性的突水漫延仿真平台;综合考虑不同因素对巷道通行状况的影响,建立一种支持从源节点至多目标节点的前N条最优避灾路径搜索方法;调用Blender时间线功能,建立人员避灾逃生演示模型;以山东某矿为工程背景,开展矿井突水与人员最优路径避灾仿真模拟。结果表明:基于Python与Blender联合开发的矿井突水应急避灾仿真平台,可实现矿山井巷系统几何模型的快速构建;可真实模拟不同突水状态下水流漫延过程,为受灾人员规划出前N条最佳避灾路径,并可结合实时水情及时优化最佳避灾路径。

Language: en