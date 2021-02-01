SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jiehuan LU, Aihui Y, Ruiliang Y, Zijiang WU. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(2): 167-172.

(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)

10.16265/j.cnki.issn 1003-3033.2021.02.023

unavailable

In order to study donning performance of inflatable aviation life preservers, a donning test was carried out. Firstly, an experiment platform of aviation seat was built, 113 college students and 42 adult villagers were chosen as subject, and standard life preservers used by major domestic airlines were selected as donning subject. Then, experiment results were analyzed to see whether they satisfy requirements set in standard for Inflatable Life Preservers for Aviation (GB/T 36508-2018), and T test was adopted to analyze whether different genders, ages and demonstration levels have a significant influence on donning time. The results show that donning time obtained from test cannot meet requirements of national standards, and gender and ages don't have while demonstration levels have significant impact on it. And there is a big gap between results of this paper and GB/T 36508-2018 on donning time requirements, subject and demonstration level. Thus, more researchers are encouraged to study these three aspects of GB /T 36508-2018 through more detailed and in-depth experiments.


