Abstract

In order to review and summarize research progress on unsafe behavior in past 70 years, and to promote theoretical research on safe behavior management, a total of 564 journal articles from 1949 to 2018 were analyzed by using bibliometrics and CiteSpace mapping knowledge analysis tools. Growth law of unsafe behavior research was explored, co-occurrence knowledge mapping of authors and research institutions was drawn and influential authors, institutions and their cooperative characteristics were identified. The results show that unsafe behavior research goes through three stages in China, i.e., initial infancy stage (1949-2003), growth I stage (2004-2013) and growth II stage (2014 to date), and different hotspots have emerged in these stages. Future studies should be more focused on shortcomings of previous research as well as new development trend.



Key words: unsafety behavior, development stage, research hotspots, mapping knowledge, influence factors



为回顾和总结新中国70年来的不安全行为研究,推动具有中国特色的安全行为管理理论研究,基于新中国70年国内员工不安全行为领域的564篇文献,运用文献计量与Citespace知识图谱分析工具,分析我国员工不安全行为研究成长规律,构建作者和研究机构共现图谱,识别出该领域主要作者、机构及其合作网络特征。研究结果表明:我国员工不安全行为研究可以划分为3个发展阶段:初始萌芽期（1949--2003年）、成长Ⅰ期（2004--2013年）、成长Ⅱ期（2014年至今）;并且不同阶段呈现出不同的热点主题;未来研究需要关注该领域前期研究不足和未来研究趋势。

Language: en