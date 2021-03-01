|
Lin LIU, Qiang MEI, Zhipeng C. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 1-12.
国内70年来员工不安全行为研究:发展阶段、研究热点及趋势分析
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
unavailable
In order to review and summarize research progress on unsafe behavior in past 70 years, and to promote theoretical research on safe behavior management, a total of 564 journal articles from 1949 to 2018 were analyzed by using bibliometrics and CiteSpace mapping knowledge analysis tools. Growth law of unsafe behavior research was explored, co-occurrence knowledge mapping of authors and research institutions was drawn and influential authors, institutions and their cooperative characteristics were identified. The results show that unsafe behavior research goes through three stages in China, i.e., initial infancy stage (1949-2003), growth I stage (2004-2013) and growth II stage (2014 to date), and different hotspots have emerged in these stages. Future studies should be more focused on shortcomings of previous research as well as new development trend.
Language: en