In order to reduce influence of leakage frequency on uncertainty of quantitative risk analysis results of chemical plant, leakage frequency data sources published by China, UK health and safety authority, norske veritas and International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) were compared and analyzed from aspects of covering equipment and facility types, benchmark leakage frequency and frequency calculation model. Taking two leakage units of a chemical plant as an example, leakage frequency calculation results and quantitative risk analysis results of two data sources, national standard for Determining External Safety Protection Distance of Hazardous Chemical Production Plant and Storage Facility and IOGP were compared. The results show that leakage frequency published by IOGP belongs to open data sources published by international authoritative institutions, and has a leading advantage in data sources, equipment and facility types, computing models and reliability of results. IOGP leakage frequency data source can be used as a priority for chemical plant leakage frequency correction and quantitative risk analysis.



为降低泄漏频率对化工装置定量风险分析结果不确定性的影响,从覆盖设备设施类型、基准泄漏频率和频率计算模型等方面,比较分析中国、英国健康安全管理局、挪威船级社、国际油气生产商联合会（IOGP）发布的泄漏频率数据源,筛选出更适合计算化工装置泄漏频率的数据源;并以某化工装置2个泄漏单元为例,比较《危险化学品生产装置和储存设施外部安全防护距离确定方法》和IOGP这2个数据源的泄漏频率计算结果和定量风险分析结果。研究结果表明:IOGP发布的泄漏频率属于国际权威机构发布的开放数据源,在数据来源、设备设施类型、计算模型和结果可靠度方面具有领先优势;化工装置泄漏频率修正和定量风险分析可优先使用IOGP泄漏频率数据源。

