Junjie HUA, Mandui S, Xiansheng S. China Saf. Sci. J. 2021; 31(3): 35-40.
化工装置泄漏频率数据源比较研究
(Copyright © 2021, China Occupational Safety and Health Association, Publisher Gai Xue bao)
In order to reduce influence of leakage frequency on uncertainty of quantitative risk analysis results of chemical plant, leakage frequency data sources published by China, UK health and safety authority, norske veritas and International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) were compared and analyzed from aspects of covering equipment and facility types, benchmark leakage frequency and frequency calculation model. Taking two leakage units of a chemical plant as an example, leakage frequency calculation results and quantitative risk analysis results of two data sources, national standard for Determining External Safety Protection Distance of Hazardous Chemical Production Plant and Storage Facility and IOGP were compared. The results show that leakage frequency published by IOGP belongs to open data sources published by international authoritative institutions, and has a leading advantage in data sources, equipment and facility types, computing models and reliability of results. IOGP leakage frequency data source can be used as a priority for chemical plant leakage frequency correction and quantitative risk analysis.
Language: en